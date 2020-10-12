Fraser Coast deals cited for alleged council corruption

Senator Pauline Hanson and Senator Malcolm Roberts in Senate Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra

Senator Pauline Hanson and Senator Malcolm Roberts in Senate Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra

ONE Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts has named the Fraser Coast as an example of corrupt council decisions.

Last week the senator submitted a motion calling for a Senate Inquiry into the corruption in Queensland local government.

He said the corrupt decisions, unless stopped, will continue to cost millions of dollars of Commonwealth and state monies, all ultimately paid by the taxpayer.

During his speech on Wednesday, he outlined an alleged wrongdoing from Tablelands Regional Council.

He followed the story by stating that it was not an isolated example.

"Similar practises have occurred under previous administration at Central Highlands, Fraser Coast, Charters Towers regional councils as well as Carpentaria and Cook Shire councils," he said.

"The councils and the LGAQ are encouraging and facilitating a system were contractors fraudulently make unreasonable profits on road building."

On Sunday at the Boonooroo Community Hall, Sen Roberts told the Chronicle he first become aware of how "deep the corruption was" from people in Ipswich.

He would not confirm if he had been contacted by Fraser Coast residents with concerns but said he had correspondence from people all over Queensland.

Sen Roberts said his comments in the Senate about Fraser Coast were in relation to previous administratons and said he would be able to comment more on the current situation when he had the "facts and figures".

The One Nation member said if the state and federal governments act on the findings, the inquiry will have a significant impact in dropping rates.