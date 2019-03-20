Fraser Coast councillor's controversial post about massacre

FILE - The Masjid Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue, the scene of a mass shooting, Friday, March 15, 2019, Christchurch. Multiple people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. (AAP Image/SNPA, Martin Hunter) NO ARCHIVING

FILE - The Masjid Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue, the scene of a mass shooting, Friday, March 15, 2019, Christchurch. Multiple people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. (AAP Image/SNPA, Martin Hunter) NO ARCHIVING MARTIN HUNTER

A MUSLIM leader has challenged a Fraser Coast councillor over comments he made days after the Christchurch mosque attack.

Councillor James Hansen took to Facebook to voice his opinion on the massacre of Muslims in New Zealand, which claimed at least 50 lives.

Instead of condemning the alleged attacker - far-right extremist Brenton Tarrant - Cr Hansen chose to focus on "Muslim terrorists".

"We all hate and speak against terrorism, but we need to remember the 10s of thousands who have died at the hands of Muslim terrorists over recent times," Cr Hansen, who is also a former Maryborough One Nation candidate, wrote in the now-deleted post.

"Let's condemn terror at all levels."

Habib Jamal, president of the Islamic Council of Queensland, has spoken out against the post, saying Cr Hansen did not understand Islam.

"My message to the councillor would be firstly to study the religion of Islam," Mr Jamal said.

"He will note that Islam does not condone any act of violence or the taking of any innocent life.

"Anyone who does those actions in the name of Islam are not Muslims."

Mr Jamal said violence could not be justified.

"To justify the loss of life because they did this so we are allowed to do that - we don't accept that logic," he said.

"Regardless of who does it and under what name it's done, it's not acceptable."

He offered to talk to Mr Hansen any time.

Mr Hansen did not respond to the Chronicle's request for comment.

The Office of the Independent Assessor, which reviews complaints made against councillors, was made aware of the post.

"The Office of the Independent Assessor will assess this matter to determine if it is inappropriate conduct or misconduct," a spokeswoman said.

"Possible disciplinary action that can be taken for inappropriate conduct includes a reprimand or an order to undertake training and or counselling."

A Fraser Coast Regional Council spokesman said the council could not disclose whether or not complaints were made against councillors.