Frank's memory is keeping Imbil Bowls Club alive

Kevin Durie and Roslyn Harrison from Imbil Bowls club celebrate the Frank Durie shield.

BOWLS: Frank Durie was a man of many talents but it was on the bowling green he felt most at home.

Today marks 50 years since the Imbil Bowls Club stalwart pioneered the masters pairs division in the Mary Valley.

And although Frank has passed, his memory is quite literally keeping the club alive.

About 32 players will fill the rinks today and tomorrow, injecting much-needed funds into the struggling club.

The Frank Durie Memorial is the organisation's flagship event.

Frank's son Kevin and grandson Peter are fighting tooth and nail to keep the event going, but they have had their struggles.

A decline of players across the board has meant the Durie family, and by extension, the Imbil Bowls Club have had to rethink the event.

"Getting the players is the biggest challenge,” Peter said.

Despite the challenges, players from all over the region have nominated for the two-day tournament.

A bowler himself, Kevin Durie remembers a time when players would not even get a look in for the weekend, if they had not nominated weeks before.

He is determined to keep the event afloat.

He wants to honour the man who brought so much to the Mary Valley sporting community.

"You used to have to qualify. Dad brought strong players to the competition.”

Imbil Bowls Club secretary Terry Kennedy said the club was prepared to meet organisers halfway in order to try and keep the event going.

"When I got here 25 years ago the club had about 60 members. We are down to about 15 full members (eight regular bowlers) now,” Kennedy said.

"Events like this keep the club going.”