A Gympie business has announced it is moving. Contributed
News

Foxy Gympie business announces it's packing up

JOSH PRESTON
by
1st Oct 2018 5:00 AM

A PROMINENT Gympie region retailer have announced their departure from their current Mary St premises - to another space a few hundred metres away.

Foxy Lady & Foxy Lady shoes administrators took to Facebook last week to share the news:

"We are very excited to announce we are moving ... Foxy Lady and Foxy Lady Shoes is relocating up the street to 24 Mary St,” their post read.

"Looking forward to sharing our new space with you all.”

Foxy Lady followers were quick to share their support.

"Looking forward to seeing the new premises and hope the move goes smoothly. My fave shop,” Julie Kennedy said.

"Congratulations!! Can't wait to venture in,” Kerri Groves added.

Foxy Lady & Foxy Lady shoes will reopen tomorrow after a four-day break.

Follow them on Facebook.

Gympie Times

