Foxtel’s new channel for Attenborough fans

Sir David Attenborough fans will get a dedicated channel of the icon's extraordinary nature documentaries on Foxtel's broadcast and streaming platforms, after the network extended its deal with BBC Studios.

BBC Earth will become Foxtel's premium showcase nature channel featuring Sir David's acclaimed science series, including Blue Planet, as well as home programs by Louis Theroux, Michael Mosley, Kate Humble and Professor Brian Cox.

The 24-hour channel, replacing BBC Knowledge, is part of an extensive new programming deal announced today, which will also see Foxtel become the first-run home of new dramas, returning favourites and children's television.

One of the most hotly-anticipated TV dramas to air later this year on Foxtel will see Oscar winner Helen Hunt star in World on Fire - an epic new series which explores the World War I stories of ordinaries citizens across Europe.

Keeley Hawes, who starred in one of the biggest hits of 2018, The Bodyguard, will headline Summer of Rockets, also set to premiere on Foxtel's BBC First.

As part of the agreement, BBC Studios will provide thousands of additional hours of on demand content a year, available to Foxtel subscribers.

Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany said: "We know how much Foxtel customers love the BBC's fabulous shows and we are incredibly pleased to put in place a new agreement providing a long-term extension to our 24-year relationship".

"For Foxtel, the new agreement is another step in ensuring we are future fit," Mr Delaney said.

"Our integration of Netflix into the New Foxtel Experience dramatically increased on demand content available through Foxtel.

"This agreement provides a five-fold increase in BBC programming available on demand. It helps ensure we continue to deliver on our promise to provide customers with the best TV and on demand content, all in one place."

BBC Studios managing director Jon Penn said: "We're delighted to be continuing our successful partnership with Foxtel, bringing Australian viewers the BBC channels and programs they love, and giving them the opportunity to consume them in the way they want to.

"As an added bonus, viewers will be getting a new channel dedicated to the BBC's premium documentaries, offering some of the greatest natural history series ever produced."

BBC Studio's director of branded series, Tim Christlieb said the new Earth channel gave families the chance to "reconnect" watching these fascinating and educational series.

"BBC Earth as a brand tells stories about everything in the world. There's a real genuine depth of expertise and craft … not only behind the scenes, but in front of the cameras. They are proper experts and really in touch with modern issues like climate change and sustainability."