Fourth Gympie region crash keeps emergency services busy

A fourth Gympie region crash, this one at Cedar Pocket, has kept emergency service crews very busy this afternoon.

Paramedics responded to the latest incident, in which a motorbike crashed on Gap Rd, at about 12.50pm.

They treated one person at the scene, and took them from there to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Earlier today crews were dispatched to the scene of a double motorbike crash at Kin Kin at 8.17am, taking two people from there to Gympie Hospital.

They were both in stable conditions, per the QAS.

One person was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition following a single vehicle crash at Imbil just after 6pm last night.

A man was rushed to hospital early this morning after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway at Curra, just north of Gympie on David Drive.

The man was also in a stable condition.

