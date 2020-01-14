Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daily Telegraph
Daily Telegraph
Crime

Four youths pulled from roof of detention centre

by Joe Attanasio
14th Jan 2020 3:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have been called in to help remove a group of inmates from the roof of a notorious juvenile detention centre in Sydney's west

Officers from Nepean Police Area Command were called to the facility just after 12:30 pm following reports of youths on the roof.

 

Officers lead one of the youths away from the building. Picture: 7News
Officers lead one of the youths away from the building. Picture: 7News

 

Two of the youths on the roof. Picture: 7News
Two of the youths on the roof. Picture: 7News


Local police were assisted by specialist commands and staff from Youth Justice NSW in the operation.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Communities and Justice said there are no known injuries at this point.

"Youth Justice Staff and Corrective Services are responding to an incident at Cobham Youth Justice Centre," she said.

"Up to four detainees are involved. No injuries have been reported at this time."

The incident was peacefully resolved several hours later.

More Stories

Show More
crime detention centre juvenile offenders police prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Community icon’ to be farewelled after lawnmower death

        premium_icon ‘Community icon’ to be farewelled after lawnmower death

        Community A beloved member of the Noosa hinterland community will be farewelled on Thursday after she was killed in a tragic lawnmower accident earlier this month.

        Cause of Nestle factory fire not yet known

        premium_icon Cause of Nestle factory fire not yet known

        News NESTLE have confirmed power was fully restored to its Gympie factory following a...

        Race to save turtle eggs at Rainbow Beach

        premium_icon Race to save turtle eggs at Rainbow Beach

        News Up to 90mm of rain on Cooloola Coast threatens precious turtle eggs relocated to...

        ‘Beyond my imagination’: Brazen theft at Gympie cafe

        premium_icon ‘Beyond my imagination’: Brazen theft at Gympie cafe

        News A Gympie store was broken into earlier this morning with hundreds of dollars...