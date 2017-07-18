Four-wheel fortune lost in seconds, court told

CLASSIC CRASH: An Amamoor man has lost his dream car, part of the Shelby Mustang tradition, a recent model of which exemplifies a marque noted as classic since 1965.

DRIVING offence fines are a tiny fraction of the fortune Adam Douglas Wilkinson lost in less than a minute last year, when he took his $250,000 show car for a spin in Diamondfield Rd, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

The court was told Wilkinson, 30, had only engaged second gear when he lost control while accelerating heavily in his supercharged V-8 Mustang Shelby on August 14.

Police told the court vehicle occupants had been injured when Wilkinson crashed the unregistered and uninsured car on a 100kmh stretch of straight road, in dry conditions and at a "moderate crest.”

Police had been called to the scene at 3.20pm and found the silver Mustang coupe on its side against a tree, with underside front damage from impact with an embankment.

The car had numerous modifications, including sports suspension and wide wheels.

Police had been told Wilkinson had driven the car out of his driveway and onto Diamondfield Rd and accelerated hard, losing traction and, in second gear, sliding out of control.

The car's right driving wheel had lost traction due to the type of differential fitted to the car and had drifted to the left.

Wilkinson had then changed into second gear and the vehicle had continued to drift sideways, prompting a correction which resulted in the car spinning to the right and hitting the tree.

Wilkinson pleaded guilty to inconsiderate driving in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

His legal representative said the car was a show vehicle which had taken many years to build and modify, with all modifications legal.

"It is normally shown at car shows and taken on a trailer.”

It had large tyres and a limited slip differential, which had combined with continued acceleration.

"He foolishly agreed to the suggestion of his mates that he take them for a drive,” the representative said.

Seeking a higher fine rather than a disqualification, the lawyer said Wilkinson had already lost nine points and would be on a 12-month good behaviour licence.

The scene of the crash on Diamondfield Rd in Amamoor on August 14, 2016. RACQ LifeFlight

"If he commits any driving offence, he will lose his licence.

"In the circumstances, he is his own jailer and disqualification would not achieve anything,” he said, also explaining that Wilkinson worked for a vehicle repair business and was required to drive.

"He has to pay a mortgage and support a family. The vheicle is valued at $250,000 and was significantly damaged.

"He's put more than $150,000 into the vehicle, all lost,” he said.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said he noted passengers had suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"It was a high powered vehicle which you obviously did not have experience to drive in such a manner.”

He fined Wilkinson $1200 for driving without due consideration for other road users and a total of $800 for doing so in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

