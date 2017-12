PILE-UP: Four vehicles were involved in a mini pile-up on the Bruce Highway, near Monkland Street, this morning.

FOUR vehicles were involved in a peak-hour crash this morning on the Bruce Highway, near the Monkland Street.

But no-one was hurt, police at the scene said.

An investigating officer said a garbage truck had stopped to empty bins and two cars had stopped behind it, before a third vehicle failed to stop in time.

The three cars were a white Ford Ranger, a black Holden SSV sedan and a white Subaru Outback.

The vehicles suffered relatively minor damage in the crash, which occurred about 7am.5