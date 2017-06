A four vehicle accident has slowed traffic on the Bruce Hwy through Gympie, with police on the scene.

Gympie four vehicle accident: Four vehicles have been involved in an accident which has slowed traffic on the Bruce Hwy through Gympie.

Police are on the scene of a four vehicle accident at the corner of Bruce Hwy and Channon St Gympie.

Three cars and a heavy double axle truck were involved in the accident, which occurred after the intersection of Channon St and the Bruce Hwy, heading south, about 3:30pm.

No serious injuries have been reported and only minor damage to the vehicles involved.

One person was treated at the scene for a superficial cut to the leg.