Four times a charm: Brady milestone moves him into Gympie elite

CRICKET: A sensational Steve Brady cracked 153 to steer Gympie Gold XI to victory against Caloundra at Henzell Oval on Saturday.

The Gold amassed 6-278 for the Lighthouses to chase. They went close but pacemen Josh Brady and Brycen Mitchell showed what death bowling is about.

Caloundra scored 8-263.

Gympie Gold XI - Batsman Steve Brady celebrates his unbeaten 153* against Caloundra on Saturday.

The Gold were 2-30-odd when Brady came to the crease. Soon after Gympie were 4-56 but the runs started to tick over when younger brother Josh Brady came to the middle.

“Josh came in at number six and it was the first drinks break and we got the score to 200. We made a 150-run partnership,” Brady said. “It’s always good batting with my younger brother, we played a lot of backyard cricket and to finally do it in the middle here is good.”

Steve Brady has the second highest score in Sunshine Coast Cricket Association Division One history with 254 in 2014 against Caloundra, and the highest one-day innings of 177 at Albert Park in 2010, also against the Lighthouses.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association grand opening - Gold XI v Maroochydore - Josh Brady. Photo: Zahner Photography

No stranger to runs, the Gold’s top run scorer has four scores over 150.

“It is always as special as the first because you get to raise your bat three times and my favourite number is three,” he said.

Brady hit 10 sixes. “The standout shot was straight over the bowler’s head. Some of the sixes were still on the rise when they hit the trees,’’ he said.

“There is a white picket fence (at Henzell Oval) and you hear the sound, the crunch when you hit it right out of the middle. It sounds so good.”

Brady broke his bat a few weeks ago but a bit of super glue and tape did the trick.

“I broke the corner of my number one bat. I have two others but your number one is your number one. I used my number two for a while but I didn’t score many runs,” he said.

“I got some super glue, put it in the vise and got some fibreglass tape, taped her up and it has been good to me.

“I bought it off Luke Wheeler (Harlequins reserve grade player) for $50.

“I’ve scored three hundreds with it already last year, 60-odd, 70-odd, 80-odd and now a 153. It has been good to me.”

Caloundra’s Henzell Oval is the pick of the grounds for Brady.

“It is a good hunting ground for me. I have scored three hundreds down there. I like playing down there and you get a lot of confidence and I got my highest score there (254 in 2014),” he said.

“They (Caloundra) are my bogey side, the side that I love to play. We call it the ice rink because if you hit it outside the circle, she’s four.”

Despite all the work he did, Brady said he could not take all the credit.

“A lot of credit has to go to my young brother Josh. He came in when the score was 4-56,” he said.

Gympie Gold v Caloundra - Gold wicketkeeper Steve Brady.

“He is a natural stroke player too and gets on with the game. In a one-dayer you only have 50 overs. He got 55 on the day and was in my head. If I did a miscue shot, he would say ‘rethink, stop being stupid, that is a lazy shot, stand tall’.

“Josh and I have had a few good partnerships over the years - we are very competitive. I am the oldest and have three younger brothers.

Gympie Gold - Steve Brady, wicketkeeper and opening batsman.

“We played a game a few years ago and in one innings he got 9-33 and in that same match I was 149 not out. Next day I got my 254, so you think who got man of the match that day? Still a debate to this day.”

The Bradys will be in action on Saturday when Gold take on Caboolture at Gympie’s Keith Manthey Oval.