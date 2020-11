Paramedics assessed four people after a crash at Black Mountain this morning.

Paramedics assessed four people after a crash at Black Mountain this morning.

FOUR people were involved in a two car crash at Black Mountain this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene at Cooroy Connection Rd and Elm St just before 9am.

Thankfully, none of the people involved required transport to hospital.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS