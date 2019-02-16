Menu
Gympie Regional Council is relasing a draft of its RV strategy, which includes developing the popular brand of tourism near the Mary Valley Rattler.
Council News

Four new Gympie region sites could be home to RVs

scott kovacevic
by
16th Feb 2019 12:02 AM
KINBOMBI Falls, the Elginvale Sawmill, Kilkivan and the Gympie Showgrounds could all have RVs in their future, Gympie Regional Council has revealed.

These four sites form part of a wider push to grab "drive tourism” in the region which was presented to councillors in the form of a draft RV strategy at this week's council workshop.

The strategy was built on the back of more than 500 surveys lodged by travellers, residents and businesses and outlines opportunities for the region to capitalise on a growing tourist market.

It includes strong support for a 72-hour limit on free, council-managed sites, and regulated oversight.

Kinbombi Falls.
The Gympie Showgrounds was deemed to be the highest development priority, followed by sites at Amamoor and the Rattler.

Kilkivan was identified as the "highest priority” for a free or cheap site.

Of the existing parks, travellers rated Kandanga as the most positive experience.

It was identified as a "significant economic benefit” to the town, but issues were raised.

"The current site does not have development approval and is informally managed by a volunteer organisation,” the report said.

The Gympie Showgrounds.
Future design and facilities at the park will be "determined as part of the development application and tenure process”.

Cr Bob Fredman pointed to the park as a an example of details which should not be overlooked.

"We have to budget for the issue of management,” Cr Freedman said.

"We've got a group of volunteers there... if (they) decide to stop it's going to be a big impost on (the) council.”

Gunalda and Amamoor were flagged as potential stopovers as through the council's Our Towns consultations.

Chatsworth Park.
Mayor Mick Curran and Cr Glen Hartwig agreed the region needed to capitalise on an inter-region RV network to keep tourism dollars in Gympie and the Wide Bay.

Of the three parks with a 20-hour limit (Chatsworth Park, Dickabram Park and Marg McIntosh Park) only Chatsworth was recommended to be extended to 72 hours.

The strategy is expected to be made available to the public from Monday for a four-week feedback period.

