Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead at semi-rural property in Karawatha, south of Brisbane, on February 9.
Crime

Four more people charged over Karawatha death

by Antonia O’Flaherty
12th Mar 2019 5:19 AM
FOUR more people have been charged for the murder of Megan Kirley, as detectives continued to investigate her death at a Karawatha property last month.

Three men and a woman have been accused after police have already charged a 40-year-old man from Acacia Ridge, Stafford Emmerson on March 2.

A 21-year-old Waterford West man, a 28-year-old Slacks Creek man, a 42-year-old Kingston woman and a 31-year-old Runcorn man have all been charged with one count each of murder, manslaughter and attempted armed robbery.

A QPS spokesman said all four people were arrested on Monday throughout the day.

On February 9 just after 3am Ms Kirleyâ€™s partner Pieter Pickering made a triple-0 call but when emergency services arrived to save the 40-year-old mother-of-two, it was already too late.

She was shot in the head and declared dead at the rural property on Wembley Road, Karawatha.

The four are expected to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court today March 12.

crime death megan kirley murder

