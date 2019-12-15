Four men charged over vicious Gympie street bashing

POLICE have charged four men following an altercation in Gympie yesterday that left a man with a critical head injury.

A 24-year-old Gympie man was outside a venue on Mary Street when he allegedly became involved in a verbal exchange with a group of men about 11.30pm.

The man was allegedly assaulted and knocked to the ground, then kicked in the head and left unconscious.

He was transported to Gympie Hospital before being flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Two men, aged 21 and 22 from Araluen, have been charged with grievous bodily harm and affray in public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Two 21-year-old Gympie men have been charged with grievous bodily harm and affray.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police.