Four medal haul for two rising stars of Gympie Athletics

MEDAL HAUL: Cooper Laycock won silver in shot put and bronze in discus and Levi Bourke won two bronze medals for 100m and 200m at the Little A State Championships.

ATHLETICS: Two Gympie athletes have done Gympie proud with four medals between them after the Little A State Athletics Championships in Townsville last month.

Cooper Laycock brought back two medals despite his broken arm - a bronze in discus and silver in shot put.

Levi Bourke was on fire with two bronze medals in the 100m and 200m.

This was Laycock's first championships and he wanted to perform well.

"I was excited to take over from what my mum was doing. She got Australian Champion and I was trying to one-up her,” he said.

"I had a broken arm and it was not hard because it was not my good arm.

"Running was hard because I lost my balance. I was trying to win but I was happy with the result I received.”

This was Bourke's second time competing at the event and his aim was for PBs.

"I wanted to do well and I did that (getting PBs) I got a PB in the 100m and I was a bit off in the 200m but I still got a place,” he said.

"It was different because I went up an age group and I have never raced in Townsville with most of my races in the arvo, which was good.”

The competition was the same as last year but athletes' height made it difficult for Bourke. "There were a lot of tall athletes and the talent was about the same,” he said.