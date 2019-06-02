Menu
The scene of the crash at South Bingera on Childers Rd. Picture: Brian Cassidy
News

Two critical, man trapped in vehicle after crash

by Elise Williams, Georgi Offord
2nd Jun 2019 10:34 AM
THE LifeFlight rescue helicopter has been called to the scene of a serious crash in Bundaberg.

The three-vehicle crash happened just after 9.10am near on Childers Rd near Rosevale Drive in South Bingera.

Two people are in a critical condition.

In addition, a QAS spokesman said a man in his 60s is in a serious condition with head injuries and is trapped in his vehicle.

Another woman in her 50s is in a stable condition with back pain.

Childers Rd is blocked near Kingswood Way.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area where possible and use an alternate route along Goodwood Rd as it is blocked in both directions.

