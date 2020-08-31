Four hurt in two motorbike crashes

Paramedics attended two motorbike crashes in the region on Sunday. Photo: File

PARAMEDICS were called to two separate motorbike crashes in the region yesterday involving four people.

Two people were hurt in a crash involving a motorbike on Gap and Bacons Road at Cedar Pocket about 11.30am.

They were both taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Later paramedics were called to a second motorbike crash on Neerdie Rd at Gunalda.

Two people were taken in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital just after 4.30pm.

