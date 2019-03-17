Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A multi-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway has caused traffic chaos and hospialised four people.
A multi-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway has caused traffic chaos and hospialised four people. Bill Hoffman
News

Four hospitalised, traffic blocked after Bruce Hwy crash

Ashley Carter
by
17th Mar 2019 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people, including two children under 10, have been hospitalised after a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning.

Paramedics rushed to the four-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes at Landsborough just before 11.30am, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

Seven people were assessed on the scene.

A man and woman, both aged in their 30s, as well as two children under 10 have been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

One lane is blocked and delays are expected. Drivers in the area have reported seeing traffic backed up to Sippy Downs.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution in the area.

bruce hwy editors picks traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    PICS: Rainbow Beach SLSC hosts nippers age carnival

    premium_icon PICS: Rainbow Beach SLSC hosts nippers age carnival

    News Check out some action shots from the weekend below.

    • 17th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    OPINION: Barnaby is on the loose. Has the LNP given up?

    premium_icon OPINION: Barnaby is on the loose. Has the LNP given up?

    News OPINION: Is the coalition is making it too easy for Labor?

    • 17th Mar 2019 11:30 AM
    ‘High chance’ of cyclone forming, Bureau says

    premium_icon ‘High chance’ of cyclone forming, Bureau says

    Weather "High chance" of cyclone forming after heatwave

    • 17th Mar 2019 11:20 AM
    200 reports of old Gympie mine collapses in 6 years

    premium_icon 200 reports of old Gympie mine collapses in 6 years

    Offbeat Land slips from old shafts continue to pop up in region.