Four hospitalised after early morning Bells Bridge crash

BREAKING 6:45am

ONE adult and three children were taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries after an early morning crash on the Bruce Highway at Bells Bridge.

The single vehicle incident occurred at approximately 4am when the white Holden Astra hatchback came off the road just north of the Bells Bridge intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said all four patients taken to hospital were in a stable condition.

Gympie Police officer Sergeant Andrew Holding confirmed the patients suffered minor injuries but none involved were trapped inside the vehicle.

Police reports on the crash indicated the adult patient was female, and the vehicle was travelling from Brisbane.

Police reports also indicated a fourth child was involved in the crash.

A QAS spokesperson confirmed this, and said the fourth child did not require hospitalisation.