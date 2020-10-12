Four deaths in 7 days: Police plea after 'horrific' week

Police are urging motorists to take care after a fatal seven days on Coast roads.

Police are urging motorists to drive to the conditions after a "horrific week" on Sunshine Coast roads.

The call comes after four people, including two motorbike riders, died in four separate crashes - in just seven days.

District Superintendent Craig Hawkins said it had been a "terrible" week.

"What do you say, it's been a terrible week, a shocking week for traffic crashes on our roads," Supt Hawkins said.

"Particularly the two last night."

The most recent crashes happened about 7pm on Saturday when two men lost their lives - one at Little Mountain and the other in Nambour.

Sunshine Coast District Superintendent Craig Hawkins reminded drivers to remember the fatal five after a spate of fatalities. Picture: Patrick Woods

Speaking about the crashes on Saturday night, Supt Hawkins said there was no common link between them other than the time they happened.

"One was a motorbike, the other a car, and there's no similarities or any link we can put to it," he said.

"Simply a case of drivers perhaps not being conscious of surroundings and drive to conditions.

"Our message doesn't change, people need to take care when driving.

"It comes back to the fatal five."

Forensic Crash Unit officer-in-charge acting Sergeant Evan Condon said the investigations into all four fatalities were ongoing, with police waiting for blood samples and statements.