Four children hospitalised after two-car Gympie crash

A BAD crash, a fall from a horse and a possible snakebite have kept Ambulance crews busy all over the Gympie region today.

Five people were taken to hospital after Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kin Kin and Tin Can Bay Roads at Canina around 11am this morning.

A QAS spokeswoman said an “adult male” suffered minor injuries in the crash, while two children also sustained minor injuries.

Two other children involved in the crash appeared uninjured. All five patients were taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

A young woman was taken to the hospital in a stable condition after she fell from a horse on Beenham Valley Road, reportedly at the Kiah Park Holiday Camp, around noon.

The teen did not appear to have suffered any significant injury, according to the QAS spokeswoman.

Earlier a young boy was admitted to hospital, also in a stable condition, after suffering a possible snakebite at a Curra address this morning.

Ambulance crews treated the child, but the QAS spokeswoman said it was not yet a confirmed snakebite.