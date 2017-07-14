Four C-17 jets to buzz region at lunch flying at just 100m

LOOK UP: The C-17A Globemaster will fly low over Bundaberg tomorrow.

LOOK up this weekend and you might spot a C17A Globemaster flying low over Bundaberg.

Four of the massive jets will pass overhead around lunchtime tomorrow.

They'll be travelling less than 100m high and 600m apart and will scare the daylights out of you if you're not aware they're coming.

The last time a C-17 buzzed Bundaberg, in April, the internet lit up with questions about the plane.

NewsMail reporter Emma Reid was at home at the Hummock when she heard an almighty roar.

"I was in the middle of dying my hair and we heard a loud squealing sound, and heavy jet engine noise," she said.

"I said to (partner) Ben 'What the?'

"Then we looked out the window and it looked like it had just taken off, it was flying so low. All the neighbours were out on the street."

From her position it looked like "it nearly took the top off the Hummock".

"I don't panic often, but I thought it was going to crash into the house by the sound we heard before we saw it," she said.

The C-17A Globemaster III provides the Australian Air Force with unprecedented capacity for strategic airlifts. It allows Australia to rapidly deploy troops, supplies, combat vehicles, heavy equipment and helicopters anywhere in the world.

The C-17A Globemaster is a high-wing four-engine heavy transport.

Based at Amberley they have three times the carrying capacity of the C-130 Hercules.

It can carry up to 77 tonnes, ranging from an Abrams Tank, four Bushmaster vehicles, three Black Hawk helicopters, or be converted to an aero-medical evacuation capacity. Eight C-17s provided the backbone of the air link for Operation Slipper in Afghanistan.

FLYOVER TIMES