FOUND: Police locate Gympie kids missing more than a week

MISSING: Police have found these two children who went missing for a week.

MISSING: Police have found these two children who went missing for a week. Frances Klein

UPDATE Thursday 8am

Queensland Police have confirmed they have located safe and well the 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl missing from Gympie since April 7.

QPS Media updated the status of the missing kids at 11pm last night.

UPDATE Tuesday 12pm

POLICE continue to search for an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old-girl, both missing from their Gympie family home for more than a week.

A Queensland Police Service media spokeswoman said the children remained missing as of late this morning.

The spokeswoman said a potential sighting had been reported to police but was unconfirmed.

The children were last seen by their father at their Garrick Street family home at 10pm on April 7.

Police and family hold concerns for their safety as both children suffer with Autism and have intellectual impairments.

It is believed the children are possibly in the company of a woman (pictured) who is known to them.

Anyone who may have seen the children or has any information in relation to their current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

EARLIER

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 11-year-old-boy and 13-year-old girl missing from Gympie.

The boy is 140cm tall with slim build, olive skin and hazel eyes . Frances Klein

The girl is 140cm tall with slim build, olive skin and brown eyes Frances Klein

The 11-year-old boy is described as 140cm tall, slim build, olive skin, brown hair and hazel eyes.

The 13-year-old girl is described as 140cm tall, slim build, olive skin, brown hair and eyes.

The children may be in the company of this woman . Frances Klein

