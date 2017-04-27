FOUND: Missing medals need to go home

FOUND: These medals were found at The Dawn, before Anzac Day.

A GYMPIE woman is trying to find the owner of service medals that were found in the Gympie region.

Jodie Cave, who found the medals at The Dawn the day before Anzac Day, took to the Gympie Buy, Swap & Sell Facebook page to help track down the rightful owners.

But there was no luck before Anzac Day.

The medals appear to have no name on them, which led those people following the post to comment that they were most likely replicas.

Followers were also concerned about the wrong person stepping forward to claim them.

"These things are very valuable so please be careful who you hand them over to,” D'vorah Rasmussen said.

Ms Cave said she had tried to hand the medals into the RSL but it had been closed. She said she would try again when it opened.