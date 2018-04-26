Foul language, bikies, smokers ruin Anzac Day in Valley town

Anzac Day for at least one person turned out to be anything but special.

ON WEDNESDAY I took my two small sons to their first Anzac Day parade in Kandanga.

I don't think I'll bother again.

During the course of the ceremonies no less than seven people lit up a fag and filled the lungs of the surrounding spectators, including six very young children, with carcinogens.

An older man who should have known better used the vilest of foul language to complain that the pub wasn't open till after the ceremonies were finished, and a group of 'persons' on motorcycles arrived during the playing of the Last Post and instead of immediately turning off their engines when they saw what was going on, continued revving them and then swaggered into the gathering talking loudly.

How am I supposed to teach my sons respect, values and the meaning of sacrifice for others when society has degenerated to such a degree.

Lest we forget - We've already forgotten.

Wendy Beddows,

Kandanga