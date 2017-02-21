Foster kids just want to have fun

FAMILY TIMES: Daveene and Des Lawlor, with their son Deegan, 12, enjoy welcoming foster children into their family.

MEET the Lawlors, the dedicated Gympie volunteers putting the fun into foster care.

They were in action on Sunday, with a sprinkler and a large sheet of plastic, turning their backyard hill into a water slide, along with tyre swings and the fishing nets for climbing.

The Lawlors feel children are entitled to have some fun and feel secure, a feeling some have never known before.

They are associated with the Integrated Family and Youth Services foster care program, which has moved into the Gympie region after operating on the Sunshine Coast for more than 24 years.

Program manager Jo Roff says the organisation recognises that professional training is one of the essential pillars for maintaining successful placements.

"The other pillar is support,” she said. "We don't leave people feeling alone, ignored or unsupported.”

The organisation supervises the care of 1300 children with 300 carers.

And the Lawlors love every minute of their part in all this.

"We've been foster carers for four years this month,” Des said, as the couple kept watch in a million different directions, as parents need to do, "in Gympie about two years”.

"Our kids have really enjoyed it. We've got five children of our own. Our eldest is 37 and our youngest is 12 and he's still at home.

"These kids have been with us more or less from the start.

"We're fostering five and with one of our own, we've got six in the family.

"One time we had seven, but one has gone to his grandmother, which is a good result for him.

"He was with us for three-and-a-half years.

"He was eight when he came to us and 12 when he left.

"It's hard to see them go, but you know you've made a difference in their lives.

"Foster children can come from some pretty traumatic backgrounds. And you can't blame their parents because they've often come from traumatic backgrounds too.

"Hopefully it shows the kids that there is a better life, because they don't always know that.”

Daveene says the children have become part of their already large and happy family.

"Probably 100 times a day I get each of them telling me they love me,” Des says.

