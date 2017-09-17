Forum's 'keyboard warriors' write 'biased, backward thinking rot'

LETTER: Writer says there was no conspiracy in the Deputy Premier's visit to Gympie last week, despite some comments made.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

THE keyboard warriors of a prominent local Facebook forum were out in force, full of baseless conspiracy theories, when somebody "spotted” Deputy Premier Jackie Trad sharing nibbles with our mayor in Smithfield St on Tuesday.

There was little in what was written there worth repeating, it being, as usual, biased, backward thinking rot in which neither the mayor nor the current government can possibly be seen as any good.

I'm no fan of our council or of most of what they do.

Nor am I a great supporter of the current State Government, or the alternative. But credit should be given where due and the State having contributed to the previous council's Smithfield St spend (in however each may value it?) it's only right that somebody from the State check what's being done with the money they put up.

Credit must also go to Mayor Curran who, as totally misguided and half thought out as most of his efforts are to me, has seemingly been more effective in getting money out of a government most hereabouts consider hostile than any before him.

I'd suspect that unlike her Opposition counterparts, Ms Trad is part of a government which sees the obvious growth and changes which Gympie will undergo once the highway reaches us.

As a rusted on National Party seat Queensland Labor has little to gain in Gympie but seems to be aware that it will, contrary to the actions of the National Party and most forum participants, be a part of an ever expanding south-east Queensland and will, reluctantly, be dragged into this century.

One forum conspiracy had Mayor Curran manoeuvring to run for State Parliament; not a very attractive thought to me, but we could do worse. In fact, we are doing worse and have for as long as I've been around here, 27 years.

Our current MP's efforts are virtually restricted to 1980's yokel politics of attacking his opposition while offering very, very little else.

There's certainly an almost complete lack of vision, but that's the National Party way, even when they hide under the LNP banner.

I'm sure there'd be no such angst from the forum crowd (or this publication) if the Deputy Opposition Leader came to town unannounced but I caution those who take the chance to deride Ms Trad that the enemy of your enemy is not always a friend.

The LNP (Nats) have taken us for granted for decades, and it shows.

Despite being behind enemy lines Ms Trad did come and did offer some funding for what our council asked for.

Like them or not the council is currently our strongest voice.

Dave Freeman,

Hillview Rd

Where's there's smoke is there fire?

I'M CONFUSED - some things I wonder about.

Is smoking really bad for you? Has it even been proved?

I know people who have never smoked in their lives who have some of the diseases attributed to cigarettes or other types of smoking.

And others, both my grandfathers for example, who smoked all their lives and lived to an old age and died of "natural causes”, not smoking.

As an ex-smoker, I consider smoking to look ugly (silly) and smell worse. And the price of tobacco products is a government rip-off. But it's legal.

The price of gas? We sell it overseas to someone for a small fraction of what we pay. Why?

Toast and bacon have been accused of causing cancer.

Alcohol is responsible for bad things: domestic violence, road deaths; the list is endless. So I gave up drinking. When? Last night.

Richard Channell,

Kandanga

Need for prostate cancer awareness

ONE in five Queensland men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer by the age of 85 - our dads, brothers, grandfathers, partners and friends are at risk.

Prostate cancer is the leading cause of cancer among men in Queensland, with around 4000 men diagnosed each year on average.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and we're urging men to help raise awareness of the disease and better understand their risk to help detect it early.

While five-year survival rates for prostate cancer are drastically improving and are at 94 per cent, up from 64% in the 1980s, there's still no time for complacency.

The cause of prostate cancer is still not clear, and in the early stages, prostate cancer often doesn't produce any symptoms. However, we do know that the risk of prostate cancer rises with age and occurs mainly in men over 60 years.

Men with a family history also have an increased risk of developing the disease.

Unfortunately, there is currently no single, simple test to detect prostate cancer. The test most commonly used to aid early detection of prostate cancer is the prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood test but this test does not always reliably identify the presence of prostate cancer, or distinguish potentially fatal cancers from benign tumours.

If men have questions or concerns about prostate cancer call the Cancer Council on 131120 to access information or confidential support and referrals.

Chris McMillan,

CEO, Cancer Council Queensland