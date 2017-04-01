Forum celebrates 50 years

30°
Contributed | 1st Apr 2017 12:00 PM
FROM THE BEGINNING: Foundation members Julia Lawrence, Rose Sami and Pat Daly cut the cake at the Gympie Forum 50th birthday celebration at Gunabul Homestead last weekend.
FROM THE BEGINNING: Foundation members Julia Lawrence, Rose Sami and Pat Daly cut the cake at the Gympie Forum 50th birthday celebration at Gunabul Homestead last weekend. Contributed

Members, past members and visitors spent an enjoyable lunchtime celebrating the 50th birthday of Gympie Forum public speaking club at Gunabul Homestead last weekend.

A very exciting aspect of the day was the presence of three foundation members including Pat Daly who had given the first speech entitled Born to be Free in March 1967. The others were local women Rose Sami and Julia Lawrence.

It was hoped that a fourth would be there but unfortunately Joyce Lilley was unable to attend. Faith DeVere, who has attended the forum since 1968 and who is still a member, was also present.

Eight former members were able to attend and apologies and greetings were received from many others. Representing Gympie Regional Council was Cr Daryl Dodt.

President of Gympie Forum, Margaret Dawson, officiated for the day and welcomed all present. Margaret spoke enthusiastically about the benefits the forum has had on local women over the past five decades, many of whom went on to take part in a variety of Gympie associations and other activities. Many credit the forum with having given them the confidence to take on leading positions.

Gympie Forum was the 37th club formed in Queensland and its formation was instigated by the late Topsy Hamilton who had attended forum in two other communities before coming to Gympie.

Helping with the celebrations were members from sister clubs in Ashgrove, Bayside, Bremer, Chermside, Cleveland, Dalby and Ipswich. Dalby president Julieann Caffery, who is also state president attended and brought greetings to the club. One past member Ros Kean travelled from Victoria to attend.

The three foundation members, Julia Lawrence, Rose Sami and Pat Daly cut the beautifully decorated birthday cake.

Gympie Forum's secretary Gussie Moran recited an original poem (with apologies to Banjo Patterson).

All who attended renewed friendships and made new ones.

All were also able to take home a plant to remember the occasion courtesy of Gympie Landcare.

If you are interested in joining or finding out more about Gympie Forum phone 0412475066

Post Your Ad Here!