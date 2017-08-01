Forty years since sand mining ended on Fraser Island

THIS month's Fraser Island Conference will celebrate two landmark anniversaries of the world's largest sand island: 40 years since the end of sand mining and 25 years since the island's World Heritage listing.

More than a100 delegates are expected to attend the Time Tide and Tourism conference at the University of the Sunshine Coast at Sippy Downs on August 16.

It will be the 7th Biennial Fraser Island conference and bring together a large array of people concerned with the future of the island.

Fraser Island. Crisselda Dizon

Conference convenor John Sinclair AO said the conference would look back in time to the great controversy over sand mining in the 1970s with the Commissioner of the 1975-76 Fraser Island Inquiry, Dr John Hookey, that brought an end to the mining opening the conference and one of the special advisors to the Commission Chris Loorham will review the transition over 40 years from confrontation to collaboration.

Keynote speaker, classic music broadcaster and historian Dr Martin Buzacott, who has a long connection with the Great Sandy Region will address the inspirational aspects of the natural environment in a topic that he has titled Drawing Artistic Inspiration from the Landscape.

Exceptional natural beauty and aesthetic importance is one of the criteria recognised in the island's World Heritage listing.

Hungry dingo on Fraser Island. Michael Hall

"As well as discussing the tides of time, the tides of Great Sandy Strait will come into some scrutiny with a paper on the marine life in the Ramsar listed waterway and the possible impact on these from the proposed open cut Colton Coal Mine,” Mr Sinclair said.

Trends in tourism will also be subjected to some scrutiny with a presentation on a study now getting underway on sustainable transport options on K'Gari (Fraser Island) and some insights on how some overseas World Heritage sites are managing huge visitor number.

A feature of the conference will be two Q&A panels. One addresses the increasing role and ways in which Citizen Science in assisting management of K'gari while the other panel tackles the topic of tackling the island's invasive pests and particularly the role that volunteers are playing to help preserve the natural integrity of K'Gari (Fraser Island).