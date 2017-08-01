25°
News

Forty years since sand mining ended on Fraser Island

Shelley Strachan | 1st Aug 2017 1:12 PM
Lake MacKenzie at Fraser Island.
Lake MacKenzie at Fraser Island. Sarah Manning

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THIS month's Fraser Island Conference will celebrate two landmark anniversaries of the world's largest sand island: 40 years since the end of sand mining and 25 years since the island's World Heritage listing.

More than a100 delegates are expected to attend the Time Tide and Tourism conference at the University of the Sunshine Coast at Sippy Downs on August 16.

It will be the 7th Biennial Fraser Island conference and bring together a large array of people concerned with the future of the island.

Fraser Island.
Fraser Island. Crisselda Dizon

Conference convenor John Sinclair AO said the conference would look back in time to the great controversy over sand mining in the 1970s with the Commissioner of the 1975-76 Fraser Island Inquiry, Dr John Hookey, that brought an end to the mining opening the conference and one of the special advisors to the Commission Chris Loorham will review the transition over 40 years from confrontation to collaboration.

Keynote speaker, classic music broadcaster and historian Dr Martin Buzacott, who has a long connection with the Great Sandy Region will address the inspirational aspects of the natural environment in a topic that he has titled Drawing Artistic Inspiration from the Landscape.

Exceptional natural beauty and aesthetic importance is one of the criteria recognised in the island's World Heritage listing.

Hungry dingo on Fraser Island.
Hungry dingo on Fraser Island. Michael Hall

"As well as discussing the tides of time, the tides of Great Sandy Strait will come into some scrutiny with a paper on the marine life in the Ramsar listed waterway and the possible impact on these from the proposed open cut Colton Coal Mine,” Mr Sinclair said.

Trends in tourism will also be subjected to some scrutiny with a presentation on a study now getting underway on sustainable transport options on K'Gari (Fraser Island) and some insights on how some overseas World Heritage sites are managing huge visitor number.

A feature of the conference will be two Q&A panels. One addresses the increasing role and ways in which Citizen Science in assisting management of K'gari while the other panel tackles the topic of tackling the island's invasive pests and particularly the role that volunteers are playing to help preserve the natural integrity of K'Gari (Fraser Island).

Gympie Times

Topics:  cooloola coast fraser island fraser island defenders organisation kgari

Two whales meet tragic end after beaching off Fraser Is

Two whales meet tragic end after beaching off Fraser Is

UPDATE: Tour operator said spot where beached humpback whale died is difficult for even vessels to navigate through.

Kev de Vere 'folds up his tent' as community says farewell

FAREWELL: About 200 people said their last good-byes to local government icon Kev de Vere at a simple and moving funeral at St Patrick's church.

Architect of a region stops briefly on his final journey.

Fuel bandit struck in Gunalda and 10 other places

Petrol pump at Choice Petroleum, corner of Tank and Goondoon St's, Gladstone. Photo Chrissy Harris/The Observer

Serial petrol drive-off offender in trouble

Terror tax: Luggage limits and delays the new normal

Huge queues at Sydney Airports T2 Domestic Terminal as passengers are subjected to increased security, Sydney, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2017. Airline passengers are experiencing long delays at Australian airports as security is beefed up following a number of terror raids over the weekend. AAP Image/Dean Lewins

This is how early you need to be at the airport now.

Local Partners

'We wanted the day to feel like a big party'

No stuffy traditions at this wedding

Dad, four children sleeping in shopping centre stairwell

Coast residents are being urged to dig deep to help with the 'little things'.

Coast2Bay Housing Group HELP fund

Gympie's Eisteddfod keeps defying the odds

Thea and Gemma Dawson warm up for their performance.

Surpassing last year's event becoming a tradition.

Rob rides in to honour Gympie soldiers

RIDE OF HONOUR: Rob Eade will pay tribute on Monday to four Gympie men who lost their lives in war.

Vietnam vet calls in on round-Australia ride

Superstition takes the stage at the Gympie Gallery

Michelle Todd, Shannon Garson and Rebecca Lindemann at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

New art exhibit at the Gympie Gallery

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

70 Old Traveston Road, Traveston 4570

4 2 5 Auction

Opportunity is running out to secure this affordable approx. 30 acre property in the exciting Traveston/Mary Valley Region. Enjoy this outstanding and unique...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY - GREAT VALUE !!

27 Berrie Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

With a realistic reserve this property will tick all the boxes for investors and/or renovators. Located within a 5 minute walk to the Gympie CBD. Close to primary...

HOUSE, COTTAGE AND BIG SHED!

441 Tin Can Bay Rd, Canina 4570

House 3 1 4 $335,000

House, Big Shed and Cottage on 9097m2 (2.24 acres). The house features three bedrooms,built-ins,open lounge/dining combination, tidy kitchen, bathroom,verandah and...

Way 2 cool!

155 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $309,000!

When we say this is one hot property! We mean this is one hot property! And in real estate speak this means be quick or miss out! Modern colours and design have...

NOOSA&#39;S HINTERLAND PRIVATE HIDEAWAY

233 Croziers Road, Pomona 4568

House 3 1 2 $529,000

This is your own private rainforest hideaway located just 7km to Pomona, 20km to Lake Cootharaba or 28km to the heart of Noosaville. The 5 acre property boasts...

want 2 be free!

224 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 NOW ONLY...

Ohhhhhhh soooooo private 69 acre bush block. Need, want, would love to escape the maddening crowd? Well this property is certainly all that and then some! Want to...

want 2 buy a Mary Valley piece of paradise!

160 Amamoor Dagun Road, Amamoor 4570

3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

Oh yeah, you better believe it, another fantastic property up for sale in the Mary Valley! So picture this, country style western red cedar home, stunning views...

HOUSE, SHEDS, 5 ACRES!

833 Beenham Valley Road, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 4 1 2 $449,000

Enjoy the serenity in this 4 bedroom brick home featuring a dining/kitchen combination, separate lounge with fireplace, ceiling fans and fully ducted...

SMALL ACREAGE WITH SHED!

132 Arbortwentyseven Rd, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 1.8 acres, fenced, with 9m x 6m shed with cement slab, Council ... $145,000

1.8 acres, fenced, with 9m x 6m shed with cement slab, Council approved. Kitchenette with cupboards, wine rack, gas stove/oven and pot belly stove. Bathroom with...

New large Home Gympie Southside on 1 acre

76 Rocks Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Only just finished in June 2017, this beautiful new 4 bedroom family home on the high side of Rocks Road is situated on a lovely flood-free 4001m2 grassed block...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter