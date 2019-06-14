Former West Coast Eagles star rescues two from burning car

Former West Coast Eagles star Mark LeCras is still in the action. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP

Former West Coast Eagles star Mark LeCras is still in the action. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP

WEST Coast premiership star Mark LeCras has been hailed as a hero after pulling two people from a burning car in Perth on Thursday evening.

The 32-year-old, who retired at the end of last year, was reportedly on his way home from giving a talk when he witnessed a car travelling in the opposite direction and veering off the road.

LeCras pulled two people out of the car, but a third person perished as it went up in flames.

Royal Perth Hospital confirmed the rescued passengers - a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s - were in a stable condition.

LeCras played 219 games for the Eagles after being drafted with pick 37 in 2004.