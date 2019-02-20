Menu
Dave Hanna arrives at the District Court in Brisbane today. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP
Dave Hanna arrives at the District Court in Brisbane today. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP
‘She appeared to climax’: Hanna’s rape trial claim

by Patrick Billings
20th Feb 2019 6:10 PM
FORMER union boss David Arthur Hanna has taken the stand in his rape trial in Brisbane District Court, telling a jury a sexual encounter with a woman was consensual.

Hanna, 54, has pleaded not guilty to raping a 30-year-old woman in 2017 and making recordings in breach of privacy.

Hanna described to the jury a consensual sexual encounter with the woman he met at a Fortitude Valley bar in March 2017.

The pair returned to the woman's home after she was asked to leave the Eleven rooftop bar.

Hanna said she agreed to let him kick in her front door because she'd lost her keys.

Once inside they began kissing next to her bed, he said.

"Was there any statement of objection or protest," his barrister Mark McCarthy asked. "No," Hanna responded.

"Was she awake?" "Absolutely."

Hanna went on to describe various sexual acts in which the woman was "active" in and "appeared to climax".

When asked if he could take a photo of her genitals she gave "a sort of yeah, yes answer", he said.

Mr McCarthy asked if he sexually forced himself onto the woman. "No I did not," Hanna answered.

When police arrested Hanna two days after the alleged incident, they allegedly found videos and images from the night in question in the deleted items on his phone.

In two videos taken at 2.45am and 3.02am, a man's hand can be seen digitally penetrating a woman who is not moving.

The trial continues.

