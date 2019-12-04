Former top bikie wants to be a ‘family man’

Jirawat Marrotnok McCallum admits he was the road captain of the Canberra Comanchero but now says he has "resigned" from the gang.

ONE of Canberra former top bikies wants to be a family man, kick his drug habit and put his life of crime behind him, a court has heard.

Jirawat Marrotnok McCallum, 31, of Gungahlin, was on Tuesday granted strict bail in the ACT Supreme Court ahead of his sentencing on cocaine, cannabis and weapons charges in January.

McCallum will be able to spend Christmas at home with his family but will be banned from having more than one mobile phone, from using encrypted apps, and will have to be home by 10pm each night.

He will also be banned from associating with anyone who is a member of any outlaw motorcycle gang, going near Canberra Airport and must hand over his passport, among a string of conditions.

McCallum's legal team was handed a list of more than 40 people who Canberra police believe are members of the outlaw bikie gangs.

McCallum, the former road captain of the Canberra Chapter of the Comanchero, in September pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine and cannabis, and possessing knuckledusters, a Taser and an extendible baton.

Jirawat McCallum has pleaded guilty to trafficking more than 400g of cocaine. Picture: ACT Police

Police found more than 400g of cocaine and 1.8kg of cannabis during a raid on his home.

McCallum told Justice Lorraine Walker he wanted to turn his life around for the benefit of his partner and newborn baby girl.

McCallum is likely to be among the first offenders to be sentenced under a new regime designed to help keep drug offenders out of prison.

Justice Walker said McCallum had a documented history of abusing cocaine, cannabis and valium, and said: "hopefully you haven't had much while you have been in custody".

Justice Walker told McCallum he had "made a very significant choice" by applying for intensive supervision in the community, rather than serving time behind bars.

McCallum has previously told the court he has been allowed to leave the Comanchero without paying a financial penalty to the gang, and does not owe a debt to the supplier whose drugs police confiscated during a raid.

ACT police used anti-money laundering laws to shut down Belconnen tattoo studio, Lakeside Tattoo Parlour, after alleging McCallum was using the business to launder money.