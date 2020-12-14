Footy star a ‘little fish’ caught in police net

Former Titans player Michael Gordon was a little fish caught up in a net when police investigating suspected drugs offences raided properties, his lawyer says.

FORMER Gold Coast Titans rugby league player Michael Gordon was a "little fish caught up in a net" when police raided properties across the Tweed and Gold coasts in November, his lawyer claims.

Gordon, 37, was one of seven people charged on November 21. He was accused of supplying cocaine and ecstasy.

Properties were raided at Casuarina and Terranora in New South Wales, and Robina, Burleigh Waters and Miami.

Police allegedly seized cocaine, MDMA, steroids, more than $60,000 cash, mobile phones and drug paraphernalia as part of the wider raids.

Gordon was allegedly found with a small amount of cocaine at his Casuarina property.

Former Gold Coast Titans player Michael Gordon leaves Tweed Heads police station after being arrested by detectives investigating alleged drug-related offences. Photo: Scott Powick.

The ex-National Rugby League player was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

His case was mentioned on Monday in Tweed Heads Local Court where his lawyer pleaded guilty, on his behalf, to possessing cocaine and MDMA.

However, he did not enter a plea for the remaining charges of supply prohibited drugs.

Defence lawyer Michael McMillan, of McMillan Criminal Law, told reporters outside that Gordon was a little fish caught when police were seeking to find bigger ones.

"I think it's just a sporadic one-off type activity, just unlucky to be caught up in a net at the time," Mr McMillan said.

"I don't think he has any involvement in a syndicate. I think at its highest, police can demonstrate that he was someone unwittingly on the periphery of some sort of a drug group.

"It's been an awful ordeal for him. Anyone in his shoes would find this remarkably difficult to deal with.

"He truly is a man of character, so when he has done something wrong, he is putting his hand up to it."

Gordon played 261 games for the Titans, Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks, Parramatta Eels and Sydney Roosters.

He also played three games for NSW Country and one State of Origin game for NSW back in 2010.

He was appointed to an assistant coaching role at the Titans in 2020 after his retirement.

The club stood him down indefinitely.

"Michael had been working on a contract basis, providing specialist coaching services to the club over the past season," a statement read.

"He will not be providing services to the club until further notice. The club will make no further comment as the issue is now with police."

Gordon's case will return to the same court on February 25.

