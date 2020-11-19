Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Scott Leslie Barker.
Scott Leslie Barker.
News

Former Tin Can Bay butcher stole $10k from local Lions Club

JOSH PRESTON
19th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER Tin Can Bay family butcher has avoided jail despite stealing more than $10,000 from the local Lions club he was a trusted member of almost five years ago.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Scott Leslie Barker, 43, this week pleaded guilty to seven charges of fraud adding up to $10,547.44 stolen from the club “over a short time” between January 18 and February 9, 2016.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard Barker’s method of operation was to transfer funds out of the Lions Club’s internet banking accounts and into accounts owned by Nolan’s Meats, to cover debts he owed them.

Barker was the assistant treasurer of the club at that time while his then-wife was treasurer, and he gained access to the accounts through her computer.

Prosecuting Sergeant Michael Phillips submitted to the court that a jail term was “well within range” for Barker, saying he had stolen “a significant amount of money … to benefit his business”.

Barker’s lawyer Lisa Taylor tendered a letter of apology from her client to the court and said he accepted his behaviour was a “great breach of trust” to the Lions club.

Ms Taylor said Barker was now separated and his then-wife had no knowledge of his offending to this day.

She said Barker had no criminal history and was normally a contributing member of society.

The court heard Barker was now working for the Cloncurry Shire Council and was studying engineering at university to further his role there.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Barker was “in a position of trust” with the Lions Club, which was an aggravating feature of his offending, but acknowledged he was going through financial stress as a butcher at the time.

Mr Callaghan said that stress must have been compounded by the fact Barker’s young son was hospitalised at the time.

He noted the money still hadn’t been returned to the Lions Club, but Barker had the entire amount in a trust account ready to be paid back.

Barker was given an 18-month suspended sentence and was ordered to pay back the full amount he owed in restitution to the Lions Club within seven days.

gympie butcher gympie court gympie-crime gympie news gympie newsfraudtin can bay crimetin can bay tin can bay tin can bay crime
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bomb threat closes Gympie bank branch

        Premium Content Bomb threat closes Gympie bank branch

        News National Australia Bank has closed its entire branch network after receiving multiple bomb threats.

        Elderly woman ‘rounded up like cattle’, told to leave store

        Premium Content Elderly woman ‘rounded up like cattle’, told to leave store

        News An 83-year-old Gympie woman who was refused a seat to wait on was shocked at the...

        Crucial Gympie region corridor now a reliable, safer link

        Premium Content Crucial Gympie region corridor now a reliable, safer link

        News The new $18 million Coondoo Creek Bridge officially opened today and carries some...