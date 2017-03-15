Former teammates split to spark rivalry

RIVAL CLASH: Tia Ellis-Palmer of Aftershock instigates an attack against Insiders on Monday night.

FORMER teammates became rivals in the first round of Gympie Netball fixtures with Aftershock losing to the Insiders by 16-22 at Excelsior Reserve on Monday night.

The match proved to be a tight, hard-fought game between players who recently split from one team.

In 2016, A-grade Gympie and Districts Netball Association's undefeated premiers The Insiders made the decision to separate their team ahead of the 2017 A-grade season in order to boost the league team numbers to four and also promote U16 players into the senior league.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The 2016 Insiders team consisted of Joy Triechel, Rachael Harratt, Bree St John, Bernie Matthews, and the mother-daughter combinations of Kellie and Taylah Blackburn and Michelle and Codie Winston.

After a meeting was held to discuss the split, it was decided the daughters would form Aftershock and the mums would carry on with Insiders. The A-grade competition has been strengthened by adding another team to fixtures.

The decision to split has created an interesting rivalry.

Scores were tight with Aftershock taking the lead into the first break. A knee injury to Krystal Rendell had Aftershock one player down heading towards half-time.

Insiders had the upper hand for the second half with accurate shooting by Michelle Winston and Joy Triechel.

The youngsters proved they were well and truly up to the challenge with strong work from Chloe Pershouse and Kaylah Vandermaal.

Leanne Dixon was strong throughout the mid-court with numerous deflections and intercepts.

Accurate shooting from Aftershock youngster Tia Ellis-Palmer helped them stay in touch with Insiders for the duration of the match. Both teams are reportedly eager for to the next showdown.