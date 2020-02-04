Former tattoo artist and builder become barbershop duet

Tomi Rooney is one half of the team in a new Gympie business.

TRADING on the zaniness of co-owners Tomi Rooney and Russ Zylstra and their Mellor St proximity to the Mary Valley Rattler, Loco Barber Co is the newest spot for secret men’s business.

With a pool table, cool beers and fetching eclectic decor, on inital inspection Loco Barber Co, which opened in November last year, bears a great deal in common with your typical man cave.

Loco Barbers Co on Mellor St is an eclectic mix of decor with a decidedly masculine feel.

Barber Tomi Rooney is one half of the Loco Barbers Co team.

While Mr Zylstra’s background before he discovered barbering several years ago was as a tattoo artist, Mr Rooney has done it all from building to general labouring to women’s hairdressing.

“I’ve got about nine years experience in hair and about five or six years barbering specificately since the barber resurgence in popularity,” he said.

An avid Star Wars fan, Mr Rooney has a number of artworks and display pieces that nod to that galaxy far, far away, from a Yoda in Ray Bans to a figure of droid BB8 and, of course representations of Darth Vader and his storm troopers.

“I’m a super-nerd,” Mr Rooney said with a grin.