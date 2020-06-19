Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A former soldier charged with rape and indecent treatment of children has been granted bail – despite his granddaughters being among the alleged victims.
A former soldier charged with rape and indecent treatment of children has been granted bail – despite his granddaughters being among the alleged victims.
Crime

Former soldier charged with 70 child sex offences wins bail

by Erin Smith
19th Jun 2020 3:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Australian Army soldier charged with 70 offences including rape and indecent treatment of children has been let out on bail.

The man in his 70s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged yesterday.

He appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court, and a duty lawyer made a bail application.

The court heard the defendant had been charged with 70 offences including rape and indecent treatment of children and that many of the victims were his granddaughters.

Magistrate Bucknall adjourned the matter to today so he could obtain a list of addresses for the victims to assess the likelihood of the defendant coming into contact with them if he was granted bail.

After seeing the list of 16 names in court today Magistrate Bucknall granted the veteran's bail application but imposed strict conditions.

The defendant must reside at his home north of Brisbane, must wear an angle tracking device, must not go within 100m of a school and the suburbs where the victims live.

He was also banned from contacting the victims.

Magistrate Bucknall said the tracking device would be programmed with these exclusion zones.

He warned the defendant that if he were to break any of the bail conditions he would be sent to prison until an outcome was determined.

The matter was adjourned to Redcliffe Magistrates Court for a committal mention on August 6.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie among first in country to get this new innovation

        premium_icon Gympie among first in country to get this new innovation

        News Gympie residents will be among the first in the country to be able to experience this new innovation

        How $5000 could save lives in small Coast town

        premium_icon How $5000 could save lives in small Coast town

        News Council grant to help country blokes look out for each other

        ‘Blatantly rorting the system’: LNP slams Labor

        premium_icon ‘Blatantly rorting the system’: LNP slams Labor

        News Labor accused of ‘rigging’ the upcoming election with changes

        COVID job hit destroys hope for the young

        premium_icon COVID job hit destroys hope for the young

        News Latest figures show it is even worse almost everywhere else