Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The child sex abuse royal commission which found the Salvation Army
The child sex abuse royal commission which found the Salvation Army "did not protect the boys from this abuse"
Crime

Former Salvos officer arrested over sex assaults

by JANET FIFE-YEOMANS
1st Nov 2019 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Salvation Army captain, 79, has been charged with historical sex abuse at one of the state's notorious boys' homes.

Ronald Cotterill yesterday appeared at Broken Hill Local Court on 10 counts of indecent assaulting three boys aged between eight and 12 at the Bexley boys' home in the late 1970s.

 

The royal commission found the Salvation Army did not protect boys from abuse.
The royal commission found the Salvation Army did not protect boys from abuse.

 

 

The brutal regime at Bexley involving both sexual and physical abuse was exposed during the child sex abuse royal commission which found the Salvation Army "did not protect the boys from this abuse".

Cotterill was arrested on Thursday at Broken Hill by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad which established Strike Force Lehmann to investigate allegations in the wake of the royal commission.

He was granted strict conditional bail to reappear at Sutherland Local Court on November 19.

Detectives said their investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
salvation army sexual abuse allegations sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where the snapper are biting in the Gymie region

        premium_icon Where the snapper are biting in the Gymie region

        News Anglers were able to make the best of the conditions last week with the weather.

        • 1st Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        Epic mansion with 13 rooms, nightclub, hits market

        premium_icon Epic mansion with 13 rooms, nightclub, hits market

        Property Predicted to be one of the biggest sales in Queensland

        • 1st Nov 2019 11:03 AM
        Major price drop on hot Gympie region business venture

        premium_icon Major price drop on hot Gympie region business venture

        News Hugely popular Gympie region holiday park drops hundreds of thousands in price...

        • 1st Nov 2019 11:25 AM
        YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        News The home also boasts a large master retreat style bedroom with airconditioning...

        • 1st Nov 2019 11:20 AM