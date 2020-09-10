Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
News

Former priest to face ‘fitness’ test in sex assault case

Aisling Brennan
10th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER priest accused of buggery will have his health and fitness questioned before a court.

Allan Kitchingman is charged with committing an historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

Mr Kitchingman's solicitor told Lismore District Court on Wednesday his client had undergone the court-ordered fitness assessment and medical report.

It is understood Mr Kitchingman, who lives near Newcastle, has dementia and is recovering from injuries he sustained during a significant fall in December.

Judge Jeffery McLennan set a fitness hearing for September 24 in the Lismore District Court.

The Department of Public Prosecutions indicated they would not conduct their own medical assessment and would rely on the report submitted by Mr Kitchingman's legal team.

Judge McLennan ordered Mr Kitchingman to appear on video link on September 24 if he is unable to travel to Lismore.

Mr Kitchingman's bail will continue until the next court appearance.

buggery charge lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REPLAY: Langer Cup Grand Final - PBC SHS v Keebra Park SHS

        Premium Content REPLAY: Langer Cup Grand Final - PBC SHS v Keebra Park SHS

        Sport REPLAY: Catch all the action of the Langer Cup grand final day, along with the Walters Cup, Gee Cup and DeVere Cup deciders.

        Prime site up for grabs in the heart of Gympie

        Premium Content Prime site up for grabs in the heart of Gympie

        News A piece of Gympie’s heritage has been on the market for more than three years

        70 PHOTOS: Gympie school rugby action lights up the turf

        Premium Content 70 PHOTOS: Gympie school rugby action lights up the turf

        News Jack Stokes Oval saw plenty of quality school rugby action

        LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites