A group of tipsy revellers ended up getting a lift with Kevin Rudd after mistaking his car for an Uber. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage
News

Former PM mistaken for Noosa Uber driver

Natalie Wynne
7th Apr 2021 12:24 PM
Imagine jumping in a stranger's car instead of your Uber.

Imagine then finding out your driver was a former prime minister.

That's exactly what happened to a group of tipsy revellers in Noosa who jumped in the car of Kevin Rudd only to realise half way through the trip he was no Uber driver.

Mr Rudd admitted he was behind the wheel on Twitter.

"Guilty as charged" he tweeted.

"Four young Melburnians getting drenched in a Queensland subtropical downpour at Noosa last night with no Uber in sight," he said.

"So what's a man to do? Good kids. I hope they've had some fun up here."

Mr Rudd, 63, had just dropped off his daughter Jessica at Noosa when the case of mistaken identity unfolded.

The 37-year-old also took to Twitter to share the hilarious story.

She said her dad was trying to find a car park after dropping her off because it was raining.

"Then I thought I saw some people pile into his car, told myself it wasn't - must be a similar-looking Uber," she said.

"It wasn't.

"It was Dad's car."

