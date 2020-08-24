Menu
Former prime minister John Howard has suffered a medical episode. Photo: Travis Anderson
Former PM John Howard in hospital

by Shoba Rao, Maria Bervanakis
24th Aug 2020 2:52 PM
Former prime minister John Howard has been sent to hospital, Sky News reports.

The 81-year-old is said to be "fine'' and the health issue is not believed to be COVID-related.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance after visiting a local GP.

He told Sky News he is in hospital but is "fine" and downplayed any serious health concerns.

Mr Howard told Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell there is no cause for alarm after he confirmed the incident.

His office has confirmed he is undergoing tests as a precautionary measure.

Mr Howard had two stents inserted in 2015 after a suffering a heart scare.

At the time, his spokesman said he did not suffer a heart attack, but had blockages in the arteries.

