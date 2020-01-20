Former One Nation candidate to run for Gympie council

Former One Nation state candidate Chelle Dobson is running for a seat in Gympie’s next council.

ANOTHER face has been added to the list of candidates vying for a seat on Gympie’s next council with former state election candidate Chelle Dobson throwing her hat in the ring.

Ms Dobson, who secured 30 per cent of the vote as a One Nation candidate in the 2017 state election but lost to LNP MP Tony Perrett, is contesting the Division 5 seat held by councillor Dan Stewart.

Chelle Dobson says the council needs to get back to basics.

She said her election platform is driven by a need to get back to the basics and focus on business growth.

“With rising costs in every day life it is time that our council lead by example and work to deliver, within our means, the essential requirements to ratepayers,” Ms Dobson said.

“Rates need to be contained while providing these essential services, including roads and rubbish with equity between all ratepayers.

“Once we have the basics right we can then turn our attention to some of the ‘nice to haves’ instead of the current focus of ‘nice to haves’ over essentials.

The ongoing question of transparency was also a key concern.

“Over the last few years we have all witnessed a lack of transparency and accountability, and at times a lack of focus for our region,” she said.

Ms Dobson is competing for Division 5.

Ms Dobson pointed to a headline run in the Gympie Times last week – “Gympie Region enters era of change, growth and confusion as it finds its new identity” – to highlight the issue.

“I think a lot of residents would find this demoralising as there should be no confusion, however there has been no growth and yes to fix it we need change,” she said.

“My decision to nominate for Division 5 is about creating and delivering change.

“My corporate experiences in project management leads me to always think of the objective and the path that needs to be taken to achieve that objective.

“By any accepted project management standards, if this council was a project it would be over budget, over time and the quality would have missed the mark.”