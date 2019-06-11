Menu
Former One Nation staffer Sean Black arriving at the District Court in Brisbane on Friday, where he was found guilty of assaulting and raping a woman in 2007. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Crime

Former One Nation advisor loses rape appeal

11th Jun 2019 10:17 AM | Updated: 11:39 AM
A FORMER One Nation media adviser jailed for the rape and assault of a woman has lost an appeal against his conviction.

Sean David Black, a former staffer for ex-senator Malcolm Roberts, was found guilty of one count of rape and two counts of assault in the Brisbane District Court last year.

He failed to appeal his five-year jail sentence, which will be suspended after two-and-a-quarter years.

After a four-day trial in July, 2018, a jury found Black raped the woman in the last of a series of abusive encounters in 2007.

He'd pulled her down stairs and kicked her, causing bruises on her body and legs.

In another incident, he slammed a door on her fingers.

Black, who was 29 at the time of the offences, raped the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, after an argument.

The jury was shown photos of bruises on her body.

In appeal, his lawyers argued there were inconsistencies in the woman's testimony, and she displayed a "friendly attitude" towards him after the incidents.

They also noted she did not go to police until 10 years later. But the Court of Appeal dismissed the arguments on Tuesday,saying a not guilty verdict was open to the jury.

"The question is not whether this court (the Court of Appeal) has a doubt about the appellant's guilt beyond reasonable doubt," Justice Philip McMurdo said.

"It is whether it was open, upon the whole of the evidence, for the jury to be satisfied of the appellant's guilt."

The trial heard accusations Black called the woman a filthy dog before raping her and threatening to kill her by shooting her in the head.

"No man has an excuse to treat a woman in this way," Judge Glen Cash said in sentencing.

Black was acquitted of a third count of assault.



