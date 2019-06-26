Former NRL star fitted with ankle monitor after charges

BAIL: Brett John Seymour has been granted bail by a Toowoomba magistrate on strict conditions.

FORMER NRL star Brett John Seymour has been ordered out of Toowoomba and must wear an ankle monitor as part of strict bail conditions after his arrest on Tuesday.

Seymour appeared in custody in Toowoomba Magistrates Court today where he successfully applied for bail on recent charges.

They included contravention of a domestic violence order made by the same court in December 2018, which had barred him from having any contact with the complainant woman.

In what Magistrate Kay Ryan said was a strong Crown case, Seymour is alleged to have contravened that order, and wilfully damaged a vehicle, on Tuesday night.

Solicitor Brad Skuse, for Seymour, said his client would contest the allegations of those charges, but accepted he had breached the order.

Mr Skuse said Seymour, who was in a show-cause position in relation to the wilful damage charge, had arranged to live with his uncle in Brisbane and would not return to Toowoomba except for court appearances if granted bail.

He said Seymour would further submit to alcohol testing by police and return a zero reading.

Mr Skuse said since being charged in December last year, Seymour, 35, had continued coaching the Toowoomba Valleys rugby league side up until the weekend fixture.

Seymour was not required to enter any pleas to the charges before the court yesterday which included assaults occasioning bodily harm, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, contravention of a domestic violence order, and wilful damage.

Magistrate Kay Ryan accepted Mr Skuse's submission that, should Seymour not be given bail and later be found guilty of the offences he would likely spend more time in custody than any sentence imposed.

However, she noted the Crown's case as "strong" and noted the lengthy bail objection tendered by prosecutor Rohan Brewster-Webb.

She ordered Seymour be released on bail on the condition he report to The Gap Police every Monday and Friday, stay out of Toowoomba and remain sober of alcohol.

He must also be fitted with a tracking device on his ankle.

Ms Ryan adjourned the matters back to the same court for mention on July 24.

Seymour is a former NRL star having played for the Brisbane Broncos, Cronulla Sharks and New Zealand Warriors, and in the UK Super League.

He returned to Toowoomba in 2015 on a coaching and playing position with Valleys.