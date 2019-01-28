Menu
Crime

Former NRL player fined over pub assault

by Alexandria Utting
25th Jan 2019 5:21 PM
FORMER NRL player Nathan Stapleton has been fined $800 for head butting and punching a man at a Brisbane nightclub.

The former Cronulla player was sentenced in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning after pleading guilty to the assault of another man at Johnny Ringoâ€™s Brisbane CBD pub in August last year.

The 29-year-old, whose NRL career ended in 2014 after 61 games with the Sharks, pleaded guilty to getting into a fight with another man, headbutting him and punching him in the ear.

The court heard Stapleton had no criminal history and was now doing an apprenticeship and living in the Northern Territory.

Stapleton was also ordered to pay $2000 in compensation to the victim, Jordan Weston.

He had no conviction recorded.

