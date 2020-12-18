Menu
Court of Appeal rules against former Noosa councillor
Crime

Former Noosa councillor’s appeal handed down

Danielle Buckley
18th Dec 2020 11:30 AM
Queensland's highest court has thrown out an appeal by a former Noosa councillor who was found guilty of sexual offences against a 14-year-old girl.

Frank James Pardon, 70, was ordered to serve 18 months behind bars for indecently assaulting the teenager over four months at her workplace during the 1990s after they had met at a wedding.

 

Former councillor Frank Pardon was found guilty in December last year.
Following a trial in the Maroochydore District Court, a jury heard that Pardon, who was in his 40s at the time, had performed oral sex on the girl in his car and inappropriately touched and kissed her multiple times at his home and at her workplace.

The former councillor was found guilty of five counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16, four counts while under care, and one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a minor.

He was sentenced to a head sentence of three years' jail, suspended after 18 months, and automatically disqualified from office as a councillor.

Pardon attempted to have the convictions quashed in the Court of Appeal, arguing the verdicts were unsafe and unreasonable.

His defence barrister Andrew Hoare argued that the quality of the evidence regarding two of the offences was "so lacking" that Pardon's conviction should be set aside.

But this morning three justices ruled against Pardon and unanimously dismissed the appeal.

 

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Former Noosa councillor's appeal handed down

