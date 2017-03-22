Former Muster artists worried about festival's future

TURMOIL: Muster founder Berard Webb said it would be a shame if the festival ended.

MEMBERS of Gympie's music industry have expressed concern over the future of the Muster amid the current turmoil.

As one of the Muster's founders, Berard Webb said he hoped the popular event could remain afloat.

"I'd really like to see it keep going and it's done wonderful things,” Mr Webb said.

"It's put the name of Gympie onto the calendar in a lot of homes around Australia.

"I think it would be a shame to see that die.”

Although he said he was not in a position to make any suggestions about this week's events, he had his own concerns about the Muster after attending last year's festival.

"I thought the presentation of some of the artists on it was very, very poor, and also I think it was so loud it was offensive,” he said.

Mr Webb was not the only former Muster participant to express concerns over what the turmoil could mean for the festival.

In an interview with Zinc 96.1 yesterday, country music star Caitlyn Shadbolt said she was worried about the turmoil of this week's events.

As an artist who has come up through the ranks of the Muster, Ms Shadbolt last week told The Gympie Times she would "love to be back”.