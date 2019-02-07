Model’s $12 summer glow ‘secret’

Former Miss World Australia, Erin Holland, reveals the cheap 'secrets' to her flawless complexion.

ERIN Holland has got her fans in awe over her glowing, make-up free selfies - and it all lies in a $12 Sephora product.

The brunette beauty, who was crowned Miss World Australia in 2013, will often post a series images showing off her flawless complexion going completely makeup free.

With a jam-packed schedule as a model and actress, often jetsetting around the world, the 29-year-old doesn't always have time to spend hours on facial treatments.

But, after constant questions from her more than 272,000 Instagram followers on how what keeps her skin looking fresh and vibrant, the Sydney local revealed it's the $12 Sephora Collection Gel Mask which contains hyaluronic acid.

"It is absolutely incredible," she told news.com.au

Erin Holland shares a snap with her adorable husky — showing off her flawless complexion.

She applies it twice a week all over her face and neck and given her crazy schedule, you only need to keep it on for 10 minutes.

Adding to her cheap skin care regime, especially during the heated Aussie summer, is the $11 Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion (sunscreen) which has SPF50.

"Living in Australia it is particularly important to protect your skin from UV rays, even on those misleading overcast days," Ms Holland said.

The $12 face mask that helps Holland get her glowing complexion.

She applies the lightweight sunscreen under her make-up each morning to avoid the risk of sun damage.

"And if you want a tanned look, book in for a faux glow. That way you can get the tan you want without the damaging UV exposure. I get up in Cairns, so it's always been drummed into my how incredibly important sun protection - plus if nothing else, the sun ages your

prematurely."

Her go-to products are a $12 Sephora face gel and $11 Neutrogena hydro gel sunscreen.

The Cairns local is huge on her daily moisturising, especially if she's been in salty water or out in the sun.

"Finding the right face moisturiser for your skin is really important as it has such a big impact on how your skin looks and feels," she told news.com.au

"If your skin is properly moisturised, it won't produce excess oil (which can lead to breakouts) and makeup will sit properly without drying it out further. And there's nothing worse than dry skin on a hot summer's day."

She doesn’t go a day without moisturising day and night, saying it helps foundation sit on your face better.

Drinking 1.5 litres of water a day adds to great skin, she says.

Her go-to moisturiser at the moment is Neutrogena Hydroboost Gel Cream ($28.50).

"After moisturising, my skin glows, so I try not to wear much foundation. I prefer to use a light powder or tinted moisturiser applied over my face and neck," she said.

"It may sound simple but this really is one of the most important beauty tips I have for

summer - and that's staying hydrated - and for good reason.

"When we are properly hydrated, our skin is nourished and has a natural healthy glow."

She aims for 1.5 litres of water, explaining that her beauty regime always starts from the inside.

"Happy, healthy and glowy skin will never go out of style."

Ms Holland, who is dating cricketer Ben Cutting, 31, also revealed that before any event, she gets her teeth whitened. She said it helps make her feel more confident.

The Phillip Zooms ambassador said the best accessory you can wear is your smile and was shocked to learn so many women (54 per cent in Australia) avoided it because they felt self-conscious.

"This made me so incredibly sad to hear," she said. "Summer is a great time to reset your oral health - I make sure to brush and floss twice a day and if I have a big event coming up, I book in to have my teeth whitened.

"I find a bright, healthy smile makes me feel more confident in absolutely any situation."