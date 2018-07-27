Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The recent upgrade to the Pavilion at the Show grounds in Gympie.
The recent upgrade to the Pavilion at the Show grounds in Gympie. Renee Albrecht
News

Former mayor: 'Show Pavilion build was not a controversy'

by bold
27th Jul 2018 8:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A letter to the editor from Adrian McClintock:

I WISH to make it known that I, as mayor of Cooloola Shire, never saw the building of the show pavilion as a 'controversy' or a 'problem' in the mid 1990s as reported in the Gympie Times 21st July, 2018.

Residents at the time would well remember the old pavilion, which was a disgrace and unsafe for public activities and which had passed its use by date.

READ: The council issues that split Gympie over 25 years

Former mayor Adrian McClintock
Former mayor Adrian McClintock

Council sought to build a multi-use facility that would serve the Show Society, some sporting clubs and the wider community as a whole and so had plans drawn up and called for tenders.

Robertson Brothers won the tender and used predominantly local labour and suppliers. I don't believe there was any overrun on this.

The facilities that were needed were provided for in the original cost - caterer's kitchen, kiosk, bar facilities, huge floor area for the Show, stage, lighting, sound system and tables and chairs.

Other furnishings were bought after a range of quotes were obtained.

The recent Pavilion upgrade at the Show grounds in Gympie, pictured Zac Munster.
The recent Pavilion upgrade at the Show grounds in Gympie, pictured Zac Munster. Renee Albrecht

It was always expected that the cost of the initial project would be a little over $4,000,000. This was achieved. Our CEO Spencer Slatter kept a close watch on every expenditure on this project.

The list of donors in the foyer of the pavilion shows that it was a much-needed and supported public facility.

I do not believe there was any major cost overrun on the original concept. Future councils updated the facilities as required and this would have been at additional cost.

It is true I did pay at the ballot box for the vision to build this pavilion but I and many others are proud of the facility we now have.

It was a challenge and an achievement. This may have taken me out of council but it opened doors to new and exciting challenges for me.

I have no regrets and 20 years on, present generations are reaping the benefits of the foresight and decision made by Cooloola Shire councillors in the 1990s.

Adrian McClintock,

Former Mayor,

Cooloola Shire Council

Jones Hill

adrian mcclintock gympie regional council mayor pavilion show grounds
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Months of Lindy's lies, smears end with guilty verdict

    Months of Lindy's lies, smears end with guilty verdict

    Crime AFTER shocking murder, she wasn’t through humiliating her partner and deceiving his family.

    • 27th Jul 2018 10:54 AM
    Glenwood wife killer out on parole after 15 years

    premium_icon Glenwood wife killer out on parole after 15 years

    News Her mutilated corpse was located in an isolated lagoon.

    SINKING FEELING: Bus, plane bogged on Fraser

    premium_icon SINKING FEELING: Bus, plane bogged on Fraser

    News The bus was recovered on Wednesday from high tide

    Local Partners